Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 07 July 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.50.. Dlr remains on the back foot in Tokyo morning and briefly penetrated Tuesday's 110.53 low to a near 1-week trough of 110.40 due to renewed cross buying of yen following yesterday's selloff in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year hit a 4-month low of 1.348%, circa 1.3565%).
Although decline from last Friday's 15-month peak at 111.65 to as low as 110.40 today suggests a recent uptrend has made a temp. top, loss of near-term downward momentum would keep price above 110.22 and bring rebound ahead of release of FOMC minutes.
Offers are tipped at 110.70/80 with stops above 111.00 while bids are noted at 110.40-35 with some stops below 110.20.
U.S. will release some second-tier eco. data ahead of June's FOMC minutes at 18:00GMT, if minutes of the last FOMC meeting sound hawkish, then USD will rise.
Atlantic Fed President (voter) will speak at 19:30GMT, he may comment on the FOMC minutes.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
Gold clings to near three-week high as US Treasury yields drop
Gold prices gained some traction on Wednesday amid risk-off trade in the global equity market. XAU/USD traded near the $1.800 mark, supported by a drop in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark yields fell to their lowest in more than three months.
SafeMoon Price looks to rally 26% as it bounces off key support level
SafeMoon price bounced off $0.00000295 support floor on July 2 but failed to pull through, which led to a brief decline below it. A quick recovery above the same barrier indicates a show of strength, suggesting further upswing is likely.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.