Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 July 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.50.. Dlr remains on the back foot in Tokyo morning and briefly penetrated Tuesday's 110.53 low to a near 1-week trough of 110.40 due to renewed cross buying of yen following yesterday's selloff in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year hit a 4-month low of 1.348%, circa 1.3565%).

Although decline from last Friday's 15-month peak at 111.65 to as low as 110.40 today suggests a recent uptrend has made a temp. top, loss of near-term downward momentum would keep price above 110.22 and bring rebound ahead of release of FOMC minutes.

Offers are tipped at 110.70/80 with stops above 111.00 while bids are noted at 110.40-35 with some stops below 110.20.

U.S. will release some second-tier eco. data ahead of June's FOMC minutes at 18:00GMT, if minutes of the last FOMC meeting sound hawkish, then USD will rise.

Atlantic Fed President (voter) will speak at 19:30GMT, he may comment on the FOMC minutes.