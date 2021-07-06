Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 06 July 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.85. Despite staging a short-covering rebound in European morning from 110.80 on Monday to 110.99 in holiday-thinned N. American afternoon, the pair came under renewed selling pressure due to yen-buying on falling U.S. yields n hit 110.79 in Asian morning.

As dlr's decline from Friday's 15-month peak at 111.65 signals recent upmove has made a temp. top, subsequent weakness suggests modest correction to 110.65/70 would be seen, however, loss of downward momentum is likely to keep price above sup at 110.43 and bring rebound later today or tomorrow.

Offers are tipped at 109.95/00 with stops above there while bids are noted at 109.80-75 with stops touted below there.

U.S. market will reopen after Monday's Independence Day holiday, on the data front, we have Markit services PMI at 13:45GMT n then ISM non-mfg PMI at 14:00GMT.