Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 06 July 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.85. Despite staging a short-covering rebound in European morning from 110.80 on Monday to 110.99 in holiday-thinned N. American afternoon, the pair came under renewed selling pressure due to yen-buying on falling U.S. yields n hit 110.79 in Asian morning.
As dlr's decline from Friday's 15-month peak at 111.65 signals recent upmove has made a temp. top, subsequent weakness suggests modest correction to 110.65/70 would be seen, however, loss of downward momentum is likely to keep price above sup at 110.43 and bring rebound later today or tomorrow.
Offers are tipped at 109.95/00 with stops above there while bids are noted at 109.80-75 with stops touted below there.
U.S. market will reopen after Monday's Independence Day holiday, on the data front, we have Markit services PMI at 13:45GMT n then ISM non-mfg PMI at 14:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.