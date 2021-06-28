Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 28 Jun 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.68.. Although Friday's rebound in New York session from 110.49 to 110.87 in tandem with US yields suggests early pullback from Thursday's near 15-month peak at 111.11 has possibly ended, intra-day retreat die to broad-based buying in yen suggests further range trading may continue ahead of European open before prospect of another rise later today.

As the greenback was able to strength broadly on the back of rising yields (benchmark 10-year rose from 1.4783% to 1.5445%, circa 1.5292%), trading from long side in the way to go. Some bids are noted at 110.65/60 with stops below 110.45 while offers are tipped at 110.90/00 with stops above there.

U.S. eco. calendar is pretty thin with Dallas Fed mfg index being the only data due out, however, pay attention to further fed speak by a number of Fed officials in New York session (please refer to our EI page for details).