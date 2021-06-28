Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 28 Jun 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.68.. Although Friday's rebound in New York session from 110.49 to 110.87 in tandem with US yields suggests early pullback from Thursday's near 15-month peak at 111.11 has possibly ended, intra-day retreat die to broad-based buying in yen suggests further range trading may continue ahead of European open before prospect of another rise later today.
As the greenback was able to strength broadly on the back of rising yields (benchmark 10-year rose from 1.4783% to 1.5445%, circa 1.5292%), trading from long side in the way to go. Some bids are noted at 110.65/60 with stops below 110.45 while offers are tipped at 110.90/00 with stops above there.
U.S. eco. calendar is pretty thin with Dallas Fed mfg index being the only data due out, however, pay attention to further fed speak by a number of Fed officials in New York session (please refer to our EI page for details).
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1900 on firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900 after snapping a two-day uptrend. The US dollar probes pullback from a two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.3900 despite UK’s Brexit, covid jitters
GBP/USD is bouncing back to test 1.3900. Hopes of easy unlock due to likely symmetry between Health and Finance Ministry back the buyers. UK PM Johnson to battle Germany’s push to ban British travelers. Sausage war eases but NI protocol, fisheries keep Brexit drama high, Fedspeak awaited.
Gold treads water around $1780 amid a quiet start to the NFP week
Gold price is struggling to recover ground above $1780, having found support at $1770 once again. Despite the uptick in the US dollar across the board, the risk-off market mood, in response to rising Delta covid strain concerns, underpins gold’s safe-haven appeal.
SafeMoon price prepares to catapult 40%
SafeMoon price has pierced through a resistance barrier at $0.00000295, indicating the start of an upswing. A minor pullback that retests the said supply level could trigger a 40% run-up to $0.00000412. If SAFEMOON produces a swing low below $0.00000267, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.