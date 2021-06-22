Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 22 Jun 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.44.. The greenback swung wildly in hectic Mon session. Although price met renewed selling at 110.29 (New Zealand) n briefly tumbled in tandem with US yields (benchmark 10-year tanked to a near 4-month low of 1.3543%), price quickly pared intra-day losses n climbed steadily higher in tandem with US yields in Europe n later hit session highs of 110.34 in New York due to broad-based yen weakness on return of risk appetite due to rally in U.S. stocks (Dow n S&P closed up 1.76% n 1.40% respectively).

As Mon's rebound fm 109.72 to 110.43 in Tokyo morning today suggests pullback from Jun's 10-week peak at 110.82 has ended, upside bias remains for further gain, above 110.48 would encourage for further headway towards 110.82.

Bids are noted at 110.25-20 and more below with stops touted below 110.00 while offers are tipped at 110.45/50 with some stops reported above there.

U.S. will release redbook sales, existing home sales n consumer confidence but market's main focus is the second day of a 2-day testimony by Fed Chairman J. Powell before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. The greenback will regain traction if he sounds slightly hawkish or usd will weaken further if the opposite scenario occurs.