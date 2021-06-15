Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 15 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.15. The pair penetrates yesterday's 110.09 high (New York) on Tuesday after meeting renewed buying at 110.03 ahead of Tokyo open due to a bout of broad-based yen selling, boosted by Monday's rally in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year rose from 1.455% to 1.502%, circa 1.485%).
As intra-day firmness suggests upside bias remains for re-test of June's 110.33 high would be forthcoming soon, however, overbought condition is likely to cap price below 2021 1-year peak at 110.96 (March) today.
Bids have been raised to 110.05-00 and more below with stops touted below 109.80 while offers are tipped at 110.20/30 with stops reported above 110.35.
The FOMC starts its 2-day policy meeting today and traders are also eagerly awaiting for release of the Fed's "dot plot" (economic projections) for clue of when tapering will take place.
On the economic front, we have a slew of eco. data.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
