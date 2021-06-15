Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 15 Jun 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.15. The pair penetrates yesterday's 110.09 high (New York) on Tuesday after meeting renewed buying at 110.03 ahead of Tokyo open due to a bout of broad-based yen selling, boosted by Monday's rally in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year rose from 1.455% to 1.502%, circa 1.485%).

As intra-day firmness suggests upside bias remains for re-test of June's 110.33 high would be forthcoming soon, however, overbought condition is likely to cap price below 2021 1-year peak at 110.96 (March) today.

Bids have been raised to 110.05-00 and more below with stops touted below 109.80 while offers are tipped at 110.20/30 with stops reported above 110.35.

The FOMC starts its 2-day policy meeting today and traders are also eagerly awaiting for release of the Fed's "dot plot" (economic projections) for clue of when tapering will take place.

On the economic front, we have a slew of eco. data.