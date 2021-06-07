Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 Jun 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.57. Dollar is nursing loss after Friday's fall from a near 2-month peak of 110.33 (Asia) to as low as 109.37 in New York morning on Friday as release of weaker-than-expected US. payroll and sharp fall in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year, circa 1.5721% tumbled from 1.6350% to 1.550%) led to broad-based USD's bashing.

Although intra-day recovery 109.63 ahead of Tokyo open is likely to bring range trading ahead of European open, as said Friday's fall signals recent upmove has made a temp. top n stops below 109.30 are now in focus.

Offers are tipped at 109.60/70 with stops above 109.90 while bids are noted at 109.45/35 with stops below 109.30.

No U.S. econ. data is due out today so traders may take cue form intra-day move in U.S. yields.