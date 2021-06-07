Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 07 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.57. Dollar is nursing loss after Friday's fall from a near 2-month peak of 110.33 (Asia) to as low as 109.37 in New York morning on Friday as release of weaker-than-expected US. payroll and sharp fall in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year, circa 1.5721% tumbled from 1.6350% to 1.550%) led to broad-based USD's bashing.
Although intra-day recovery 109.63 ahead of Tokyo open is likely to bring range trading ahead of European open, as said Friday's fall signals recent upmove has made a temp. top n stops below 109.30 are now in focus.
Offers are tipped at 109.60/70 with stops above 109.90 while bids are noted at 109.45/35 with stops below 109.30.
No U.S. econ. data is due out today so traders may take cue form intra-day move in U.S. yields.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains calm below 1.2200 amid softer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD trades with minute losses below 1.2200 on the first day of a fresh trading week. The pair moves in a narrow range of 15-pips with no meaningful traction. US dollar consolidates post-NFP losses. Yellen’s taper hints offer support to the dollar. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops from weekly hurdle towards 1.4100 amid options market flip-flops, Brexit woes
GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves, holds lower ground around 1.4150. Weekly risk reversal drops back to favor sellers. US President Biden is ready to interfere in Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.