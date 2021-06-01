Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 01 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.40.. Dlr remains on the back foot due to renewed usd's weakness on the first trading day in Jun after Monday's resumption of decline from last Friday's fresh 6-week peak of 110.20 to 109.36 in holiday-thin N. American session.
Despite intra-day weakness, below 109.33 (previous res, now sup) needed to bring stronger retracement to 109.04, however, oversold condition would prevent steep fall.
Offers are tipped at 109.60/70 and more above with stops above 109.95/00 while some bids are noted at 109.35-30 with stops touted below there.
U.S. market will return after Monday's Memorial Day holiday, we have a slew of U.S. data together with a couple Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session later today, please refer to our EI page for details.
