Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 31 May 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.70.. Dollar remains on the back foot in Asian trading following retreat from Friday's fresh 6-week high of 110.20 to 109.75 due to retreat in U.S. yields despite release of higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

As intra-day break of 109.75 to 109.66 on cross-buying in yen suggests recent upmove has made a temp. top and retrace. towards 109.58 (38.2% r from 108.57-110.20) can't be ruled out before prospect of rebound.

Offers are tipped at 109.90/95 with stop reported above 110.20 while bids are touted at 109.65/60 with stops below 109.50.

U.S. financial markets are closed for Memorial Day holiday, so no U.S. economic data is due out today