Update Time: 28 May 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.87.. Dlr maintains a firm undertone in Asian morning after Thursday's impressive rise from 109.04 at European open, intra-day upmove accelerated in New York morning due to rally in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year jumped from 1.571% to 1.625%), price penetrated previous May's 109.78 top to a 6-week high of 109.95, then marginally higher to 109.95 today.

A yesterday's break of 109.78 suggests correction from 2021 peak at 110.96 has ended, bullishness remains for further headway to 110.45/50 later today, so buying dlr on pullback is the way to go. Bids are noted a 109.80-70 and more below with stops below 109.50.

Offers are tipped at 109.95/00 with stops reported above there.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data in New York morning, pay attention to PCE (Fed's favouite inflation n gauge) n core PCE at 12:30GMT, then later Chicago PMI n University of Michigan consumer confidence.

If actual readings come in better than street forecast, the pair will continue this week's rising trend.