Update Time: 28 May 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.87.. Dlr maintains a firm undertone in Asian morning after Thursday's impressive rise from 109.04 at European open, intra-day upmove accelerated in New York morning due to rally in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year jumped from 1.571% to 1.625%), price penetrated previous May's 109.78 top to a 6-week high of 109.95, then marginally higher to 109.95 today.
A yesterday's break of 109.78 suggests correction from 2021 peak at 110.96 has ended, bullishness remains for further headway to 110.45/50 later today, so buying dlr on pullback is the way to go. Bids are noted a 109.80-70 and more below with stops below 109.50.
Offers are tipped at 109.95/00 with stops reported above there.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data in New York morning, pay attention to PCE (Fed's favouite inflation n gauge) n core PCE at 12:30GMT, then later Chicago PMI n University of Michigan consumer confidence.
If actual readings come in better than street forecast, the pair will continue this week's rising trend.
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold bulls banking on daily continuation, eyes on US PCE data
Gold (XAU/USD) could be the precious metals markets linchpin in an otherwise unforgiving environment where the US dollar is creeping higher from out of the daily lows as marked in the DXY in recent days.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.