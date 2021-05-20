USD/JPY - 109.15.. Dlr pares overnight gain in NY session due to broad-based rebound in usd on the back of rally in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year rose from 1.6199% to 1.6916%, circa 1.6608%) following release of hawkish Fed minutes which revealed several Fed officials were mulling changes to monetary policy (tapering) based on a continued strong economic recovery at last FOMC meeting.



Although intra-day pullback from 109.30 ahead of Tokyo open would bring range trading, as rally from 108.58 to 109.29 in New York session suggests recent correction from May's 1-month peak at 109.78 has ended, upside bias remains, above Wednesday's 109.33 would encourage for gain to 109.50, then re-test of said res.

Bids are noted at 109.10-00 with some stops reported below 108.80 while offers are tipped at 109.30/35 with stop above there.



On the data front, U.S. will release weekly jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philly Fed mfg index and leading index change. Dallas Fed President Kapan (non-voter) will participate in a forum at 14:30GMT.

A lower-than-expected jobless claims would spur renewed buying in the greenback.