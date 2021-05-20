USD/JPY - 109.15.. Dlr pares overnight gain in NY session due to broad-based rebound in usd on the back of rally in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year rose from 1.6199% to 1.6916%, circa 1.6608%) following release of hawkish Fed minutes which revealed several Fed officials were mulling changes to monetary policy (tapering) based on a continued strong economic recovery at last FOMC meeting.
Although intra-day pullback from 109.30 ahead of Tokyo open would bring range trading, as rally from 108.58 to 109.29 in New York session suggests recent correction from May's 1-month peak at 109.78 has ended, upside bias remains, above Wednesday's 109.33 would encourage for gain to 109.50, then re-test of said res.
Bids are noted at 109.10-00 with some stops reported below 108.80 while offers are tipped at 109.30/35 with stop above there.
On the data front, U.S. will release weekly jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philly Fed mfg index and leading index change. Dallas Fed President Kapan (non-voter) will participate in a forum at 14:30GMT.
A lower-than-expected jobless claims would spur renewed buying in the greenback.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy