Update Time: 11 May 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.91.. Dlr trades narrowly with a firm bias after yesterday's initial gain from 108.47 (AUS) to 109.05 in Europe. Despite retreat to 108.66, price inched higher in tandem with U.S. yields.

Expect range trading to continue in Europe n as long as said Mon's 109.05 high holds, consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness towards Friday's 9-day trough of 108.35 but loss of momentum should limit downside to 108.08/10. Offers are tipped at 108.95/00 with stops reported above 109.10 while bids are tipped at 108.65/55 with stops below 108.45, more stops are touted below 108.30.

On the data front, U.S. will release some second-tier eco. indicators, however, we have 5 Fed officials schedule to speak later today, please refer to our EI page for details. Canada leading index, U.S. redbook, JOLTS job openings.