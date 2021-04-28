Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 28 Apr 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.83.. Dlr pares intra-day gain on profit-taking after initial rise an 11-day high of 108.94, suggesting range trading is in store until European open.
As yesterday's impressive rise due to a rally in U.S. yields suggests a recent decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 has made a low earlier at 107.49 (Friday), buying the pair on dips is the way to go.
Bids are tipped at 108.70/65 with stops below 108.50 while offers are tipped at 108.95/00 with stops above 109.10.
The U.S. will release a slew of eco. data but all eyes are on FOMC's monetary policy announcement at 18:00GMT n then-Fed chief J. Powell's post-FOMC presser at 18:30GMT.
If he continues to downplay recent relatively high US yields and no hints of tapering, then USD will be sold.
