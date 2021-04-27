Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 27 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.33.. Dollar caught a bid at Tokyo opens ahead of BOJ's monetary policy announcement as renewed Covid-19 concerns in Tokyo triggered broad-based yen selling.

Intra-day firm break of Monday's 108.19 high suggests recent decline has made a temporary low at Friday's 6-week trough at 107.49 and stops above 108.54/60 are now in focus, therefore, trading the greenback from long side is favored.

Bids have been raised to 108.20-10 with stops below 107.90 while offers are tipped at 108.50/55.

BoJ is widely expected to stand pat on its monetary policy decision, however, market may pay attention to post-BOJ presser by Gov. Kuroda at 06:00GMT whether he'll continue with his dovish remarks.

Later, U.S. will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details).