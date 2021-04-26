Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 26 Apr 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 107.75.. The pair remains on the back foot due to renewed broad-based USD's weakness in early Tokyo trading on Monday.
Having said that, as rebound fm Fri's fresh 6-week trough at 107.49 to as high 108.14 in tandem with U.S. yields suggests recent decline has possibly made a temp. low, choppy sideways swings are in store. Offers are tipped at 107.95/00 with stops abv 108.15 while some bids are noted at 107.70/60 with stops below 107.45.
US will later release durable goods for Mar n then Dallas Fed mfg business index for Apr.
