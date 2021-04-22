Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 22 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.00... Although dollar extended its recent losing streak and briefly dropped to a fresh 6-week low of 107.88 at Tokyo open on Wednesday on risk-off trade, price rebounded to 108.28 in European morning on short-covering but only to weaken in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields to 107.98 in New York, then ratcheted lower to 107.96 at Asian open today.

As usd has fallen after yesterday's rebound from 107.88 to 108.28, suggesting decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 to retrace medium-term upmove from January's 9-1/2 month trough of 102.60 would resume after consolidation, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent steep drop below 107.77 (38.2% r) and yield a much-needed correction. Some offers are tipped at 108.20/25 with stops above 108.50/55 while bids are noted at 107.80-75 with stops below 108.60.

On the data front, U.S. will release weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims at 12:30 GMT, with street forecasts at 617k and 3.667M versus prior readings of 576k and 3.731M respectively.