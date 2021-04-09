Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.31.. The greenback pares Thursday's losses in relatively subdued Asian trading on Friday after yesterday's selloff from 109.90 to a near 2-week trough of 109.01 in New York morning due to falling US yields (benchmark 10-year hit 2-week low of 1.617%, moving farther away from its March's 14-month peak of 1.777%).

As Thursday's broad-based usd's weakness suggests Medium Term rise from January's 102.60 bottom has made a temp. top at last Wednesday's fresh 1-year peak at 110.96, stronger retracement towards 108.60 may be seen after consolidation but daily sup at 108.41 should remain intact n yield strong rebound later today or early next week.

Offers are tipped at 109.35/45 with stops above 109.60 while bids are touted at 109.10/00 with stops reported below there.

T.G.I.F., the U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to PPI n core PPI at 12:30GMT.