Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 31 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.62.. The greenback regained traction at Tokyo open on broad-based yen selling after pullback from Tuesday's 1-year high of 110.42 to 110.19 in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year rallied to a 14-month high of 1.776%), suggesting recent upmove would head to 110.90/00 after consolidation, however, o/bot condition is likely to cap price below projected re at 111.15.
Therefore, trading dlr from long side is recommended but profit should be taken on subsequent rise.
Bids have been raised to 110.30/20 with stops below 110.15 and more below 110.00.
Offers are tipped at 110.70/80 and more above with stops above 111.00.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to U.S. ADY private payrolls n Chicago PMI. We also have Atlanta Fed's Bostic and Treasury Sec Yellen scheduled to speak too.
Last but not the least, U.S. President Biden will unveil his massive 2 US trillion infrastructure plans (spread over a span of 8 years) when he visits Pittsburgh, market has been buying usd lately on the back of this in anticipation of a U.S. economic recovery.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1700 as US dollar extends higher with yields
EUR/USD eyes a break below 1.1700 as the DXY tracks Treasury yields higher. Vaccine woes and surging covid cases in Europe continue to pressure the euro. Hopes of US infrastructure stimulus keep yields underpinned, focus on EZ CPI and Biden’s speech.
GBP/USD: Pressured above 1.3700 amid firmer US dollar, focus on UK GDP, trade talks
GBP/USD remains depressed while above 1.3700 ahead of the London open. The cable respects the King Dollar while falls short of cheering the UK’s vaccine and unlock optimism. Focus shifts to the key UK GDP figures, the G7 virtual talks and Biden’s infrastructure plan.
GBP/USD: Pressured above 1.3700 amid firmer US dollar, focus on UK GDP, trade talks
GBP/USD remains depressed while above 1.3700 ahead of the London open. The cable respects the King Dollar while falls short of cheering the UK’s vaccine and unlock optimism. Focus shifts to the key UK GDP figures, the G7 virtual talks and Biden’s infrastructure plan.
Dogecoin awaits 36% breakout from consolidation
The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways inside a technical formation with no inherent bias. A move out of this setup could result in a highly volatile action. The Dogecoin price has formed lower highs and higher lows formed since February 18.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.