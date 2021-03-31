Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 31 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.62.. The greenback regained traction at Tokyo open on broad-based yen selling after pullback from Tuesday's 1-year high of 110.42 to 110.19 in New York morning in tandem with U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year rallied to a 14-month high of 1.776%), suggesting recent upmove would head to 110.90/00 after consolidation, however, o/bot condition is likely to cap price below projected re at 111.15.

Therefore, trading dlr from long side is recommended but profit should be taken on subsequent rise.

Bids have been raised to 110.30/20 with stops below 110.15 and more below 110.00.

Offers are tipped at 110.70/80 and more above with stops above 111.00.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to U.S. ADY private payrolls n Chicago PMI. We also have Atlanta Fed's Bostic and Treasury Sec Yellen scheduled to speak too.

Last but not the least, U.S. President Biden will unveil his massive 2 US trillion infrastructure plans (spread over a span of 8 years) when he visits Pittsburgh, market has been buying usd lately on the back of this in anticipation of a U.S. economic recovery.