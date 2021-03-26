USD/JPY - 109.23.. Dlr caught a bid at Tokyo open on Fri n climbed from 109.14 to 109.31, just shy of last Mon's 9-month peak of 109.36. Intra-day broad-based yen selling vs eur, gbp and aud etc suggests a break of said Mar's high would be seen, however, reckon daily res at 109.84 (2020 Jun high) should cap upside.

Therefore, trading from long side in anticipation of a resumption of Medium Term rise is recommended. Bids are noted at 109.15/10 and more below with stops reported below 108.95. Offers are tipped at 109.30/35 with stops above 109.40.

T.G.I.F., U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to U.S. core PCE n PCE (these are Fed's favoured inflation gauge) n then University of Michigan consumer confidence.