USD/JPY - 109.23.. Dlr caught a bid at Tokyo open on Fri n climbed from 109.14 to 109.31, just shy of last Mon's 9-month peak of 109.36. Intra-day broad-based yen selling vs eur, gbp and aud etc suggests a break of said Mar's high would be seen, however, reckon daily res at 109.84 (2020 Jun high) should cap upside.
Therefore, trading from long side in anticipation of a resumption of Medium Term rise is recommended. Bids are noted at 109.15/10 and more below with stops reported below 108.95. Offers are tipped at 109.30/35 with stops above 109.40.
T.G.I.F., U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to U.S. core PCE n PCE (these are Fed's favoured inflation gauge) n then University of Michigan consumer confidence.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
