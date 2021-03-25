Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 25 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.94.. Despite dlr's retreat from Wednesday's high at 108.95 to 108.67 in New York session in tandem with intra-day pullback in U.S. yields, the pair caught a bid at Tokyo open as news of N. Korea's firing of 2 ballistic missiles in Australian morning time triggered broad-based yen selling.

Intra-day brief break above 108.95 to 108.98 suggests correction from March's 9-month peak at 109.36 has possibly ended n consolidation with upside bias is expected.

Bids are noted at 108.75/65 and more below with stops reported below 108.35 while offers are tipped at 109.00/10 with stops above 109.15 and more stops are building up above 109.40.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to release of weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims to gauge the latest U.S. employment situation.

We have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York morning as well as in the afternoon session.