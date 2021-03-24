Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 24 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.49.. Despite usd's strength vs other majors due to risk-off sentiment on Tue n today, the pair remains on the back foot as yen buying is perceived by traders as safe-haven play, leading to broad-based yen buying vs eur, gbp, chf, aud n nzd etc.
Dlr's rebound from Tuesday's 11-day low at 108.41 to 108.75 (Europe) suggests recent erratic fall from March's 109.36 peak has possibly made a low, as long as said sup holds, consolidation with upside bias remains, a break of said sup may risk stronger retracement to 108.35, possibly 108.00/10.
Bids are noted at 108.50-40 with stops reported below 108.30 while offers are tipped at 108.75/85 and more above with stops above 109.05.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to Markit mfg n services PMIs. Market will also follow testimonies by Fed Chair's Powell n U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen.
Later today, Fed's Williams n Fed's Daily are scheduled to speak in New York afternoon.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.