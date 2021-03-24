Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 24 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.49.. Despite usd's strength vs other majors due to risk-off sentiment on Tue n today, the pair remains on the back foot as yen buying is perceived by traders as safe-haven play, leading to broad-based yen buying vs eur, gbp, chf, aud n nzd etc.

Dlr's rebound from Tuesday's 11-day low at 108.41 to 108.75 (Europe) suggests recent erratic fall from March's 109.36 peak has possibly made a low, as long as said sup holds, consolidation with upside bias remains, a break of said sup may risk stronger retracement to 108.35, possibly 108.00/10.

Bids are noted at 108.50-40 with stops reported below 108.30 while offers are tipped at 108.75/85 and more above with stops above 109.05.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to Markit mfg n services PMIs. Market will also follow testimonies by Fed Chair's Powell n U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Later today, Fed's Williams n Fed's Daily are scheduled to speak in New York afternoon.