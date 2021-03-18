Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 18 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.06.. Despite initial brief break of overnight New York low of 108.75 to 108.70 in Australia on stop hunting, the pair quickly rebounded on short covering ahead of Tokyo open after Wednesday's selloff from 109.32 shortly after New York midday to session lows of 108.75 after Fed's surprise dovish hold.

Intra-day strong bounce to 109.12 signals 1st leg of correction has ended n expect range trading to continue until European open, as long as 109.28/32 holds, decline from Monday's 9-month peak at 109.36 to retrace recent upmove would head towards 108.50 but chart obj. at 108.35 should hold.

Offers are tipped at 109.10/15 n more above there with stops building above 109.40. Bids are noted at 108.80/70 with stops below there.

After Wednesday's key FOMC, U.S. will later release weekly jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philly Fed mfg index n then leading index.