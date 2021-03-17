Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views
Update Time: 17 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.09.. Dlr pares Tuesday's decline n climbed in tandem with rising U.S. yields from 108.99 (AUS) to 109.16 in Asian trading. Despite yesterday's initial firmness and intra-day gain to 109.28 in Europe, active broad-based cross buying in yen due to retreat in US yields sent price sharply lower to 108.78 in New York morning, however, the pair quickly rebounded in tandem with US yields to 108.08.
As 109.16 has capped intra-day recovery, suggesting further choppy swings below Mon's 9-month peak at 109.36 would continue and below 108.78 bring stronger retracement of recent upmove to 108.50 but reckon 108.35 sup should contain weakness.
Offers are tipped at 1.1905/10 with some stops above 1.1920/25 while bids are noted at 1.1985/80 with stops below there.
All eyes are on FOMC announcement n then post-FOMC presser by Fed's J. Powell, many see dlr will be supported as Fed is in unlikely to act on recent rally in U.S. Treasury yields n mere comments by Powell without Fed action will not stem such rise.
U.S. will release some second-tier eco. data during New York morning, please refer to our EI page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed
EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD licks BOE’s Bailey-led wounds near 1.3900 ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through off-late. UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, Bailey raised doubts on economic recovery.
Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull
Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal.
Dogecoin could surge 45% if this key level holds
Dogecoin price is range-bound between a supply barrier at $0.063 and a stable support level at $0.047 for almost a month. Drawing trendlines along these barriers results in a horizontal parallel channel. The technical formation predicts a 25% move.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.