Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

Update Time: 17 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.09.. Dlr pares Tuesday's decline n climbed in tandem with rising U.S. yields from 108.99 (AUS) to 109.16 in Asian trading. Despite yesterday's initial firmness and intra-day gain to 109.28 in Europe, active broad-based cross buying in yen due to retreat in US yields sent price sharply lower to 108.78 in New York morning, however, the pair quickly rebounded in tandem with US yields to 108.08.

As 109.16 has capped intra-day recovery, suggesting further choppy swings below Mon's 9-month peak at 109.36 would continue and below 108.78 bring stronger retracement of recent upmove to 108.50 but reckon 108.35 sup should contain weakness.

Offers are tipped at 1.1905/10 with some stops above 1.1920/25 while bids are noted at 1.1985/80 with stops below there.

All eyes are on FOMC announcement n then post-FOMC presser by Fed's J. Powell, many see dlr will be supported as Fed is in unlikely to act on recent rally in U.S. Treasury yields n mere comments by Powell without Fed action will not stem such rise.

U.S. will release some second-tier eco. data during New York morning, please refer to our EI page for details.