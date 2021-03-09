Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 09 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.17.. Despite moving narrowly in subdued Australian morning on Tuesday after hitting a fresh 8-1/2 month high of 108.94 in New York yesterday, the pair caught a bid at Tokyo open on broad-based yen selling n rallied to a 9-month peak of 109.23 due to a bout of renewed usd's selling vs other G7 currencies.
Intra-day gain to 109.23 suggests recent upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom remains in force and gain to 109.65/75 is envisaged, minor loss of upward momentum is likely to cap price below daily chart res at 109.84 (2020 June high) and yield correction later today or tomorrow.
Bids have been raised to 109.0/95 with stops below 108.60 while some offers are tipped at 109.30/40 and more above with stops reported above 110.00.
Economic calendar in the U.S. is very thin with 2nd-tier redbook sales being the only data due out at 13:55GMT, therefore, traders will take cue from intra-day move in U.S. stocks n U.S. yields.
