Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views

Update Time: 08 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.41.. Dlr moves narrowly in subdued Tokyo morning after climbing to an 8-1/2 month peak of 108.64 on Friday after robust U.S. payrolls report n despite intra-day brief retreat to 108.10 on profit taking, price later edged higher in late New York, then 108.47 in Australia on the back of higher US yields where the benchmark 10-year hit a fresh 1-year high of 1.625% (circa 1.545%).

Expect sideways swings to continue as market focus is on other G7 usd majors esp. the commodity currencies before recent uptrend resumes.

Bids are noted at 108.35-25 and more below with stops below 108.10/00 area.

Offers are tipped at 108.55/65 with stops touted above there.

BoJ's Deputy Governor Amamiya will speak at 06:00GMT at a seminar ahead of the central bank's scheduled review of its policy tools at the March rate review.

On the data front, the only economic data from the U.S. are 2nd-tier wholesale inventory n wholesale sales data.