Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 05 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 107.83.. Despite initial marginal gain above Thursday's 8-month high of 107.98 to 108.00 in Australia, price quickly retreated ahead of Tokyo open on yen-buying by Japanese exporters n dlr has shrugged off dovish comments by BoJ Gov. Kuroda (see prev. update), suggesting range trading with near term downside bias would be seen.

As intra-day gain to 108.00 signals Medium Term uptrend from Jan's 9-1/2 month trough at 102.60 remains in force, day and position traders should buy dlr on dips for further headway to 109.55, then towards 109.84 later this month.

Bids are noted at 107.80/70 and more below with stops below 107.50 while offers are tipped at 108.00/10 with some stops above there.

T.G.I.F., however, European and N. American traders are keenly awaiting key U.S. jobs report plus other eco. data later today. We also have Fed's Bostic scheduled to speak at 20:00GMT.