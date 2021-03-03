Intra-Day Market Moving News and View
Update Time: 03 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 106.84.. Despite retreat from Tuesday's fresh 6-month high of 106.95 (Europe) to 106.68 in New York morning due to broad-based usd's weakness on return of risk appetite following intra-day recovery in US stocks and retreat in US yields, the pair inched higher in Asian morning due to yen-selling following dovish remarks by BOJ's Kataoka (see previous update for details).
As long as Tuesday's 106.68 low holds, outlook remains mildly bullish for recent cross-inspired upmove to test daily chart res at 107.04, however, loss of momentum would limit gain to 107.25/35 n risk has increased for a long-overdue minor correction to occur later today.
Bids are noted at 106.70/65 with stops below there whilst offers are tipped at 106.95/00 with stops reported above 107.05.
On the data front, U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to release of US ADP private payrolls ahead Fri's key jobs data as well as US PMI data also. We have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session too.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bulls await UK Sunak’s key budget with eyes on 1.4000
GBP/USD wavers in a 15-pip trading range above 1.3950 after Tuesday’s recovery from two-week low. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak ready to do “whatever it takes’, with the Budget in focus. US stimulus, vaccine news and Services PMIs awaited.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.2100, awaits Eurozone/US data
EUR/USD in a consolidative mode, eyeing for a big move above 1.21. The US dollar holds the lower ground amid retreating yields and an upbeat market mood. Eurozone Services PMIs eyed ahead of the key US data flow.
Gold eyes $1755 as the next upside target
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its solid recovery from multi-month troughs on Wednesday, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the traditional safe-haven. The vaccine optimism seems to have helped the risk-recovery.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).