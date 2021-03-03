Intra-Day Market Moving News and View

Update Time: 03 Mar 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 106.84.. Despite retreat from Tuesday's fresh 6-month high of 106.95 (Europe) to 106.68 in New York morning due to broad-based usd's weakness on return of risk appetite following intra-day recovery in US stocks and retreat in US yields, the pair inched higher in Asian morning due to yen-selling following dovish remarks by BOJ's Kataoka (see previous update for details).

As long as Tuesday's 106.68 low holds, outlook remains mildly bullish for recent cross-inspired upmove to test daily chart res at 107.04, however, loss of momentum would limit gain to 107.25/35 n risk has increased for a long-overdue minor correction to occur later today.

Bids are noted at 106.70/65 with stops below there whilst offers are tipped at 106.95/00 with stops reported above 107.05.

On the data front, U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to release of US ADP private payrolls ahead Fri's key jobs data as well as US PMI data also. We have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session too.