Update Time: 02 Mar 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 106.84.. The pair maintains a biddish tone in Asia morning following yesterday's gain to a fresh 3-month top of 106.88 in New York n then climbed to a marginal high of 106.92 on Tue due to renewed broad-based usd's strength, however, price has eased due to intra-day cross-buying of yen as renewed weakness in U.S. stock futures triggered risk-off trade.
Expect minor consolidation before recent upmove heads towards next daily chart obj. at 107.04 but loss of upward momentum is likely to cap price at 107.20/30.
Bids are noted at 106.75-70 with stops below 106.50 whilst offers are tipped at 106.95/00 with stops touted above 107.05.
On the data front. U.S. will later release redbook sales n then ISM NY index. We have Fed's Brainard n Fed's Daly speaking later today at 18:00GMT n 19:00GMT respectively.
