Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 14 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9332
Although dlr's rebound from this week's low at 0.9287 (Tuesday) to 0.9356 in New York yesterday partly on cross- selling in CHF suggests pullback from last week's top at 0.9374 (Friday) has possibly ended, subsequent re- treat would bring further sideways swings in Asia.
For short term trade, sell at 0.9340 for 0.9300 or buy there for 0.9340.
Above 0.9356 risks 0.9371/74.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
