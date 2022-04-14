Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 14 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9332

Although dlr's rebound from this week's low at 0.9287 (Tuesday) to 0.9356 in New York yesterday partly on cross- selling in CHF suggests pullback from last week's top at 0.9374 (Friday) has possibly ended, subsequent re- treat would bring further sideways swings in Asia.

For short term trade, sell at 0.9340 for 0.9300 or buy there for 0.9340.

Above 0.9356 risks 0.9371/74.