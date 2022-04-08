Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 08 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9350
Dlr's rally to 0.9350 (Europe) on Wed suggests early correction from March's peak at 0.9460 has ended 0.9196 last Thursday and despite subsequent retreat to 0.9306, yesterday's rebound to 0.9347 and intra-day brief break above 0.9350 in Asia would head towards 0.9373.
Trade from long side for 0.9366 1st and only below 0.9321 may risk stronger retracement towards 0.9306.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0850 as US dollar eases amid risk-recovery
EUR/USD is rebounding from 1.0850, as the US dollar retreats amid the improving market mood. But the pair's upside appears in check as the Treasury yields hold firmer on the Fed/ECB policy divergence. Focus shifts to Sunday's French election.
GBP/USD hits fresh monthly lows below 1.3050
GBP/USD is recovering to near 1.3050, having hit fresh monthly lows amid the hawkish stance from the Fed. The UK sanctions against Russian coal and oil imports keep the pound undermined. All eyes turn towards the US inflation and UK GDP due for release next week.
Gold skids below $1,930 as the DXY prepares to kiss 100.00 on higher yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has tumbled below its principal cushion of $1,930.00 as the market participants are raising bets on settlement of the US dollar index (DXY) above the crucial resistance of 100.00. The precious metal is falling gradually after a mildly positive start on Friday.
Can Shiba Inu price rally by 100% now that Bitcoin has given a green signal
Shiba Inu price has been coiling up inside a bottom reversal pattern for nearly three months, hinting at an explosive breakout. This consolidation is likely to result in an exponential run-up that more than doubles the market value of SHIB.
French election: What does it mean for the euro?
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10, ahead of the runoff two weeks later. Opinion polls have narrowed significantly in recent weeks and a victory for President Macron doesn’t look so certain anymore.