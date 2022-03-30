Intraday market moving news and views

Update time: 30 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook – 0.9285

Dlr's euro-led decline from 0.9373 (Europe) to as low as 0.9299 in NY morning suggests correction from Friday's 2-week trough at 0.9261 has ended at 0.9381 (Monday) and intra-day break there would re-test 0.9261, below extends fall from March's 0.9460 peak to 0.9233.

Reinstate short on recovery for 0.9255 after consolidation and only above 0.9327/32 risk 0.9368/73.