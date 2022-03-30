Intraday market moving news and views
Update time: 30 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook – 0.9285
Dlr's euro-led decline from 0.9373 (Europe) to as low as 0.9299 in NY morning suggests correction from Friday's 2-week trough at 0.9261 has ended at 0.9381 (Monday) and intra-day break there would re-test 0.9261, below extends fall from March's 0.9460 peak to 0.9233.
Reinstate short on recovery for 0.9255 after consolidation and only above 0.9327/32 risk 0.9368/73.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
