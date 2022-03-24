Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 24 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9323
Despite dlr's cross-inspired 3-legged fall from 0.9375 (Tuesday) to 0.9302 in New York, then 0.9297 in Australian morning today, intra-day rebound on renewed USD's gain in Asia suggests choppy trading above 0.9295 (Monday) would continue, above 0.9335/40, 0.9357.
Trade from long side for 0.9355 after consolidation and only below 0.9295/97 may risk 0.9270/80.
