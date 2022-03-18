Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 18 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9362

Dlr's decline from Wednesday's fresh 11-month peak at 0.9460 to as low as 0.9337 (New York) yesterday due to broad- based USD's weakness on return of risk sentiment suggests recent uptrend has made a temporary top, below 0.9337 would pressure price to 0.9321 later.

Turn short on recovery for 0.9335 after consolidation and only above 0.9391/95 risks 0.9412/17 later.

