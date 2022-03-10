Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 10 Mar2022 05:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9279
Despite dlr's retreat from Tuesday's 1-month high of 0.9306 to 0.9251 in New York yesterday on broad-based decline in usd, intra-day rebound as usd regains traction in Asia suggests pullback possibly over, above 0.9292 (Europe), 0.9306, then later 0.9221/25.
Trade from long side for this move after consolidation and only below 0.9249/51 risks 0.9234/39 later.
