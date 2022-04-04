Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 04 Apr 2022 05:30GMT
GBP/USD outlook - 1.3117
Friday's intra-day decline from 1.3146 (Europe) on cross-selling in sterling to 1.3087 in post-NFP New York signals correction from Tuesday's 10-day trough at 1.3052 has ended and subsequent recovery would bring consolidation in Europe before another fall towards 1.3052.
Remain as cautious seller and only above 1.3146/48 dampens bearishness, risks gain to 1.3159/64.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, as bulls are struggling for an upside daily extension amid the extended rally in the US Treasury yields. The market mood remains cautiously optimistic on some progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks while the US dollar steadies at higher levels.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3100 ahead of BOE's Bailey
GBP/USD is reversing a brief dip below 1.3100 ahead of a slew of speeches from the Bank of England (BOE) officials later this Monday. The upside, however, appears limited, as the Treasury yields advance further amid hawkish Fed's outlook, which could help revive the US dollar's demand.
Gold turns bearish with technicals amid bond rout, 50-DMA back in sight
Gold edged lower during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the downtick lacked any follow-through selling. The XAU/USD quickly reversed an intraday dip to the four-day low and was last seen trading just above $1,920.
Should Cardano holders prepare for another upswing or a steep correction
Cardano price shows a slowdown in momentum after a quick run-up from a psychological level. This move faces a massive blockade that could make or break the uptrend for ADA.
Federal Reserve Policy and Nonfarm Payrolls: Taking what the US economy gives Premium
The US economy continued to add jobs at a rapid pace in March setting aside fears that rampant inflation might induce a more cautious attitude among American firms. Dollar advances and equities see modest gains.