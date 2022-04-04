Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 04 Apr 2022 05:30GMT

GBP/USD outlook - 1.3117

Friday's intra-day decline from 1.3146 (Europe) on cross-selling in sterling to 1.3087 in post-NFP New York signals correction from Tuesday's 10-day trough at 1.3052 has ended and subsequent recovery would bring consolidation in Europe before another fall towards 1.3052.

Remain as cautious seller and only above 1.3146/48 dampens bearishness, risks gain to 1.3159/64.