Update Time: 29 Mar2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook - 1.3102

Although cable's selloff Monday below last week's 1.3121 low (now res) to a 10-day trough of 1.3066 in New York suggests correction from March's 1.3000 bottom has ended, subsequent recovery would bring consolidation in Europe before another fall towards 1.3043.

Remain as cautious seller for 1.3057 and only above 1.3121/26 risks stronger retracement to 1.3157/60.



