Update Time: 25 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook - 1.3221

Although cable's fall from 1.3299 (Wednesday) to as low as 1.3157 yesterday (Europe) suggests recent erratic rise from March's 1.3000 trough has made a top, intra- day rise above Thursday's 1.3214 top (New York) may yield stronger retrace. to 1.3236/40, reckon 1.3273 would hold.

Exit short n stand aside as below 1.3180/83 is needed to indicate recovery over, 1.3157/60.



