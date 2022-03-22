Intraday market moving news and views
Update time: 22 Mar 2022 05:30GMT
GBP/USD outlook – 1.3132
Despite cable's rally ahead of New York open Monday from intra-day 1.3127 low to 1.3210 in New York morning due to active cross-buying in sterling, subsequent retreat on Fed Powell's hawkish comments suggests 'choppy' swings below 1.3211 (Thur) would continue.
Hold short n below 1.3127 would retain daily bearness for weakness towards 1.3111 (Fri low).
