Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Mar 2022 05:30GMT

GBP/USD - 1.3118

Despite staging a recovery from Tue's 14-month low of 1.3083 (Europe) to 1.3144 in New York morning, subsequent euro-led retreat has retained daily bearish outlook for resumption of recent downtrend to 1.3055/60, reckon 1.3030/35 may hold from here today.

Trade from short side for 1.3075 after consolidation n only above 1.3144 risks 1.3158/62.

