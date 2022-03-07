Cable has also fallen in tandem with intra-day selloff in euro in Asia below Friday's 1.3202 low (New York) to a fresh 2-month trough of 1.3186 n minor range trading is seen before heading to 1.3170/75, break of 1.3162 (2021 bottom) needed for 1.3155/60. Present recovery from 1.3186 would bring range trading before down. Only above 1.3225/30 risks 1.3249.

