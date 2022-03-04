Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 04 Mar2022 05:30GMT.

GBP/USD outlook - 1.3341

Although cable has staged a recovery in New York afternoon after intra-dnay cross-inspired selloff from 1.34 18 (Europe) to 1.3318 in New York, as this move signals correction from Wednesday's 2-month 1.3272 trough has ended, below 1.3310 would yield 1.3285/90 'later'.

Present euro-led rebound may head towards 1.3357 before down and only above 1.3363/68 risks 1.3388/92.