Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 19 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD outlook - 1.0777
Euro's intra-day break of o/n New York 1.0771 low due to broad-based yen-led usd's strength suggests re- test of Thursday's near 2-year trough at 1.0758 would be seen, break would extend recent downtrend to 1.0730/ 35, loss of momentum would keep price above 1.0710/20.
Present recovery from 1.0762 may head back to 1.08 00/05 before down and only above 1.0814 risks 1.0830/34.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the back foot below 1.0800 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0800, pressured by a strong US dollar on the back of hawkish Fed commentary while the ECB stays dovish. A cautious market mood amid aggressive Fed's tightening bets and the ongoing Ukraine crisis also favor the safe-haven dollar.
USD/JPY surges towards 128.50 on Fed-BOJ divergence, 130.00 eyed
USD/JPY is surging towards 128.50 as a broader strength in the US dollar deepens. Fed’s James Bullard sounded more hawkish than earlier on guidance for this fiscal year. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda said that a weak yen is positive for the economy as a whole.
Gold remains pressured below $1,980 on stronger US dollar
Gold Price is looking to wipe out the previous gains, as it edges lower in the Asian trading this Tuesday. The unstoppable rally in the USD/JPY pair, fuelled by the Fed-BOJ policy imbalance, is bolstering the US dollar bid at gold’s expense.
ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate
ApeCoin price has shown a major technical confluence of bullish signal that forecasts that good things are bound to happen. The crypto market shows good health, making this run-up possible.
The witchy trio: Commodities supercycle, inflation, and recession?
Have you ever heard of Shakespeare’s mythological characters, the Three Witches? If you look at the market today, you will find ideal candidates for these dark roles.