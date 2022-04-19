Euro's intra-day break of o/n New York 1.0771 low due to broad-based yen-led usd's strength suggests re- test of Thursday's near 2-year trough at 1.0758 would be seen, break would extend recent downtrend to 1.0730/ 35, loss of momentum would keep price above 1.0710/20. Present recovery from 1.0762 may head back to 1.08 00/05 before down and only above 1.0814 risks 1.0830/34.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.