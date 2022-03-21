Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 Mar2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.1043

Although euro's selloff from Thursday's 12-day high of 1.1137 to as low as 1.1004 in New York morning suggests recent corrective rise from March's 22-month trough at 1.0807 has made a top, subsequent bounce to 1.1071 would bring range trading in Asia before another fall.

Remain as cautious seller on recovery for 1.1030 but 1.1004 would hold.

Only above 1.1094 risks 1.1118.

