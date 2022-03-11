Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 11 Mar2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0999

Despite euro's intra-day brief jump to a 1-week high of 1.1120 after ECB's hawkish tilt, as subsequent choppy swings in post-ECB New York ended with price tumbling to 1.0976 near New York close, suggests 1st leg of correction from Monday's 1.0807 low has ended.

Present recovery in Asia would bring range trading before down but 1.0927 should hold.

Above 1.1026, 1.1043/48.

