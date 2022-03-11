Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 11 Mar2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD outlook - 1.0999
Despite euro's intra-day brief jump to a 1-week high of 1.1120 after ECB's hawkish tilt, as subsequent choppy swings in post-ECB New York ended with price tumbling to 1.0976 near New York close, suggests 1st leg of correction from Monday's 1.0807 low has ended.
Present recovery in Asia would bring range trading before down but 1.0927 should hold.
Above 1.1026, 1.1043/48.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3050, renews multi-month lows
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Friday and trades at its lowest level since November 2020 below 1.3100 despite the upbeat data releases from the UK. In January, the UK economy grew by 0.8%, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2%.
EUR/USD battles 1.1000 as softer yields outweigh USD rebound
EUR/USD is consolidating the ECB-led declines around 1.1000 amid the US dollar pullback and a risk-off mood. Rising inflation concerns and prolonged Russia-Ukraine war weigh negatively on the Treasury yields, offering support to the currency pair.
Gold tests key support below $2,000 as US escalates pressure on Russia
Gold refreshes intraday low around $1,985 as bears attack a two-week-old ascending support line during early Friday morning in Europe. The yellow metal struggles to cheer the risk-off mood as hopes of faster monetary policy normalization direct traders towards the US dollar.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.