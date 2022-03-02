Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 02 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.1121

Although euro has finally recovered after intra- day fall fm 1.1233 (Europe) on broad-based euro selling n subsequent break of previous Feb's 1.1107 low to a 21-month trough of 1.1091 in NY, bearish- ness remains for price to head twd 1.1050 target.

Sell again on marginal rise to 1.1140 for 1.1100 1st n only abv 1.1180 signals temp. low is made.

