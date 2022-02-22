Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 22 Feb 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1299.. Euro remains under pressure in hectic Asian trading on Tue after y'day's roller-coaster ride ended with price falling fm 1.1390 (Europe) to as low as 1.1307 in holiday-thinned N. American afternoon as heightening geo-political tensions in Ukraine (see MMN) led to broad-based euro selling vs usd, yen, chf and gbp.

Despite initial break of 1.1307 low to 1.1297 in Australia on stop-selling, price briefly bounced on short covering to 1.1319 in early Asian morning but only to succumb to another round of euro selling at Tokyo lunch break, suggesting re-test of last week's 1.1281 low would be forthcoming next, break there would extend decline fm Feb's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 to 1.1268, then later twd 1.1222.

Offers are tipped at 1.1315/25 with stops touted abv 1.1350 while bids are noted at 1.1290-80 (profit taking) with stops reported below 1.1280.

The euro area countries will release a slew of data. Pay attention to German Ifo data but Russia n Ukraine news will take centre stage.