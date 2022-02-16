Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 16 Feb2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1345.. Euro swung wildly in hectic Tue trading. Although price moved narrowly in Asia, price caught at bid at 1.1310 in European morning on easing of Russia-Ukraine tension n rose to 1.1359 in New York morning. However, price briefly retreated to 1.1321 before climbing in tandem with U.S stocks to session highs of 1.1368.
Euro's decline from Thursday's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 to 1.1281 Monday suggests recent upmove has made a top and although yesterday's erratic rise to 1.1368 signals a temporary bottom is made, further strong gain is not envisaged and reckon 1.1388/98 would cap upside n yield another fall later this week.
Offers are tipped at 1.1365/75 with some stops touted above there while some bids are noted at 1.1335-25 with stops below 1.1320.
Economic calendar is very light with EU industrial production being the only data due out.
