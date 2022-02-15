Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 15 Feb2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1317.. Despite Mon's resumption of decline to a 10-day low at 1.1281 in NY afternoon on broad-based euro selling due to risk-off trade as well as dovish comments by ECB's Lagarde (see early update for details), the single currency pared recent losses n rebounded in Asian morning to 1.1322 on profit taking, suggesting early fall from last Thur's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 has made a temp. bottom.

As said decline from 1.1495 signals recent strong rise from Jan's 20-month trough at 1.1122 has possibly ended, downside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 1.1266 (61.8% r).

However, loss of near term momentum should keep price above 1.1222 sup today. Offers are tipped at 1.1330/40 with stop above there, more stops are touted above 1.1375 while bids are noted at 1.1300/1.1290 with some stops below 1.1280.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, and pay attention to EU's Q4 GDP n German ZEW eco. sentiment as well as EU's ZEW survey expectations, if actual readings are weaker than street forecast, one can expect euro to come under renewed selling pressure. ECB board member Villeroy will give a speech at an event at 17:30GMT.