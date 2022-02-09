Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 09 Feb2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1431.. Euro has inched higher in relatively subdued Asian trading after resumption of erratic fall from Friday's 11-week peak at 1.1483 to 1.1397 (Europe) on Tuesday, despite narrow moves in New York, intra-day firmness suggests consolidation with near term upside bias remains.
As said decline from 1.1483 signals recent upmove has made a temp. top, as long as res area at 1.1448/58 holds, prospect of another fell remains, below 1.1398 would encourage for weakness to 1.1376/80, however, reckon 1.1345 (38.2% r of 1.1122-1.1483) should contain weakness.
Bids are noted at 1.1410/1.1400 with stops below 1.1390 while offers are tipped at 1.1440/50 with stops touted above 1.1460.
The euro area countries will release a slew of 2nd-tier eco data.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
