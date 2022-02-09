Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Feb2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1431.. Euro has inched higher in relatively subdued Asian trading after resumption of erratic fall from Friday's 11-week peak at 1.1483 to 1.1397 (Europe) on Tuesday, despite narrow moves in New York, intra-day firmness suggests consolidation with near term upside bias remains.

As said decline from 1.1483 signals recent upmove has made a temp. top, as long as res area at 1.1448/58 holds, prospect of another fell remains, below 1.1398 would encourage for weakness to 1.1376/80, however, reckon 1.1345 (38.2% r of 1.1122-1.1483) should contain weakness.

Bids are noted at 1.1410/1.1400 with stops below 1.1390 while offers are tipped at 1.1440/50 with stops touted above 1.1460.

The euro area countries will release a slew of 2nd-tier eco data.