Update Time: 08 Feb2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1431.. The single currency inches lower in relatively subdued Asian trading as intra-day rise in usd/yen led to broad-based USD's strength, however, y'day's sideways swings suggest further choppy consolidation below Fri's 11-week peak at 1.1483 may continue in European morning.
Despite Mon's erratic fall from 1.1468 (AUS) to 1.1416 in European morning, then a brief bounce to 1.1458 ahead of New York morning, euro's weakness to 1.1418 after ECB Lagarde's less hawkish comments at a European parliamentary hearing in NY afternoon suggests consolidation with downside bias remains.
Offers are tipped at 1.1445/55 with stops abv 1.1485, there is market chatter of option defence at 1.1500 while bids are noted at 1.1420-10 with stops below 1.1400.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data. We have ECB's de Cos speaking at 08:00GMT and then 13:45GMT and later ECB's Villeroy speaking at 17:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
