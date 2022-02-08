Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 08 Feb2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1431.. The single currency inches lower in relatively subdued Asian trading as intra-day rise in usd/yen led to broad-based USD's strength, however, y'day's sideways swings suggest further choppy consolidation below Fri's 11-week peak at 1.1483 may continue in European morning.

Despite Mon's erratic fall from 1.1468 (AUS) to 1.1416 in European morning, then a brief bounce to 1.1458 ahead of New York morning, euro's weakness to 1.1418 after ECB Lagarde's less hawkish comments at a European parliamentary hearing in NY afternoon suggests consolidation with downside bias remains.

Offers are tipped at 1.1445/55 with stops abv 1.1485, there is market chatter of option defence at 1.1500 while bids are noted at 1.1420-10 with stops below 1.1400.

The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data. We have ECB's de Cos speaking at 08:00GMT and then 13:45GMT and later ECB's Villeroy speaking at 17:00GMT.