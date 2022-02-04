Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 04 Feb2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1463.. The single currency stands tall in Asian trading n extends Thur's spectacular rally as surprise hawkish comments by ECB President Lagarde triggered broad-based euro buying.

Euro briefly dipped to session lows of 1.1268 after expected ECB's unchanged rate decision but then rebouneded at post-ECB presser, intra-day rise accelerated when ECB's Lagarde said "Compared with our expectations in Dec, risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside, particularly in the near term,".

Thur's rally abv Wed's 1.1330 top (now sup) to a near 3-week high of 1.1451, intra-day intra-day break there suggests re-test of Jan's 1.1482 peak would be forthcoming next, then 1.1510/15. Therefore, buying on dips is the way to go. Bids are noted at 1.1430-20 with stops below 1.1400 while offers are tipped at 1.1470/80 with stops reported abv 1.1500.

Ahead of release of US jobs report, we have German industrial orders, then French inustrial output n non-farm payrolls n EU's retail sales.